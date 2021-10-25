Major update for Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront!

Hello everyone, we are running a promotion on the game and release the long-awaited content update II. Today we will outline the content of it and tell you where we stand.
As we mentioned in our previous devblogs, this is the second planned large update which brings a lot of new things to the table. There are some long awaited additions in the list!
Let’s go over them.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/15824/Call_to_Arms_Gates_of_Hell__Ostfront/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/15829/Call_to_Arms__Complete/
Content list
1) Long awaited new human models with their uniform completely changing per season
Visually improved models now have the right attire for all seasons and will change automatically depending on the season set for the map.
The new feature also enables new modding opportunities, a whole range of unit customisation options becoming available.
HD Link
Krasny Bor
2) Two new SP missions
In devblogs 103 & 104 we outlined the missions “Courland” and “Krasny Bor”. Both will be included, as well as new conquest maps which will make the dynamic campaign experience more diverse.
3) Five new PvP maps
- 1v1 Crossing
- 2v2 Gelid
- 2v2 Courtyard
- 4v4 Dubovka
- 4v4 Vitebsk
HD Link
Dubovka
4) Rebalancing of existing MP maps
Taking in the feedback from our testers and the community, we have tweaked the balance on some of the maps. We will continue to make reworks in the future.
5) Arrival of the lend lease doctrine
This one completes the doctrine set. You may have already seen a screenie or two, here’s some more:
6) Other additions
With the addition of the lend-lease doctrine, the soviet late war doctrines were re-shuffled. Several other vehicles were added, such as the one below:
HD Link
ISU-122S
Content update II also brings improvements to the gameplay such as netcode improvements, new dynamics for soldiers taking cover to avoid squads clustering together, and improved chinese localization.
Last but not least, the community requested that the tank destruction systems be changed to become less predictable. As a result of the rework, it looks more sophisticated now; different events cause a wider range of destruction events.
That’s it for now. The update is ready, and will be made public as soon as we can.
Follow our developer website to stay updated on future sales, new games and updates. You may also want to join our official Discord to stay in touch with us more closely!
Changed files in this update