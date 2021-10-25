Join our special Halloween event!

Greetings everyone!

We’re happy to announce a special Halloween event 🎃 The event will be live from the 25th of October till November 1st, so make sure you won’t miss it!

We’ve even made a cool-as-heck Helloween art to set up the vibe :)

Introduction to the event:

In the HUB you’ll find a set of mini-games where you can win powerful weapons and unlock special mementos. To participate in a game, you need a ticket which you can buy from this little guy in the field:

And yes, ALL unlocked mementos will be available for you even after the event is over ✅

