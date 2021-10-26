 Skip to content

Kathy Rain: Director's Cut update for 26 October 2021

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut is Live!

It’s been 5 years since we released Kathy Rain, and launch day for the Director’s Cut is finally upon us! We couldn’t be more excited to share our third game with you all — the definite version of Kathy Rain. We believe that KR: DC elevates Kathy’s journey to a whole new level, opening many doors for the future of Kathy Rain!

While you wait for the download to start, enjoy our launch trailer below, and as always — thank you for being here. We wouldn’t be able to do this if it wasn’t for all of you, and we sincerely hope that Kathy will bring you some joy in this spooky season!

  • Clifftop Games
