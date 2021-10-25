Join our public beta!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello folks! Some exciting news :-)

Some of you who have been with us in our Discord have already seen our announcement about a month ago, our invitation to join the public beta! We would now like to extend that invitation to you all so you can try out the new features and give us some feedback!

If you right-click on Draw&Guess, select "Properties" and then "Betas", you can enter the code "betazureus123" to access our beta branch and try out the new features. Here are some highlights:

New network solution! Comes with A LOT SHORTER lobby codes!

Lobby Doodling - draw alone or together with people in the lobby, and export the result as an svg file!

Gravity Mode - your lines fall down for total drawing mayhem!

Overdrive Mode - play more rounds in Chain mode than usually possible!

Shape Tool - Create filled shapes using this new tool!

Dropper Tool

Please keep in mind that in this beta, some localisations are still missing and some features are not thoroughly tested. Did you find a bug or something is not working? Report it here!

Please note that you can always switch back to the main version. Also, beta players can not play with main players and vice versa.

Also remember to follow us on Twitter for the latest updates!

Thank you for your patience! We'll keep you updates as our Draw&Guess journey continues. :-)