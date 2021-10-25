Nightmare | Update v0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7594379 · Last edited 25 October 2021 – 14:09:28 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome back, we've got some news for you.

We’ve had reports of paranormal activity near an old campsite. We need you to investigate as soon as possible to find out the cause of these ghostly sightings.

New paranormal entities have also started to reveal themselves in several haunted locations.

Be careful out there, the weather has become a lot more intense recently, and it may hinder your investigations.





A brand new medium sized map featuring picnic areas, games, multiple tents, a log cabin and a haunted lake.

Maple Lodge Campsite has more unique objects, higher object density and more visual detail.

Minimum specification computers should have no issues, but if you have outdated hardware you may see FPS drops

Minimum specification computers should have no issues, but if you have outdated hardware you may see FPS drops Other locations will receive more detail and more unique objects at a later date

In the future, other locations will receive a new truck mini-map design to be consistent with Maple Lodge Campsite

All difficulties have received a major overhaul. We hope these changes make each difficulty feel more unique, and provide more options for players of every skill level.

A percentage of doors will now randomly start open depending on difficulty

Amateur: Recommended for new Ghost Hunters! Long setup time Long hunt grace period Short hunt duration Sanity pills restore a lot of sanity Regain half of your lost equipment's value if you die

Intermediate: The standard Ghost Huntin’ experience Average setup time Average hunt grace period Average hunt duration Sanity pills restore some sanity Fuse box starts off Fewer places to hide Regain some of your lost equipment’s value if you die

Professional: For experienced Ghost hunters The ghost can very rarely change its preferred room after moving No setup time Short hunt grace period Long hunt duration Sanity pills restore little sanity Fuse box starts off Much fewer hiding places



A new difficulty for the top ghost hunters, designed to be a challenge mode for those seeking the most intense gameplay Phasmophobia has to offer.

Ghosts will not reveal one type of evidence

The ghost will sometimes change its preferred room after moving

No setup time

Shortest hunt grace period

Long hunt duration

Kills extend the current hunt’s duration

Sanity pills restore much less sanity

Fuse box starts off

Almost no hiding places

Paranormal interference has damaged some of your monitoring equipment

Each time you start a contract, the location will have different weather, adding new layers of gameplay and making each contract feel unique. Change in temperature will make finding the ghost's location more difficult, rain or wind will impair your hearing, and a thick fog will reduce visibility.

Clear Skies

Fog

Light Rain

Heavy Rain

Strong Wind

Light Snow

The Ouija Board didn’t make as much sense as we’d like, so it’s been revamped. You now trade Sanity for information, and are penalized less if you don’t get a response.

The Ouija board will now lower your sanity greatly when the ghost responds

If the ghost doesn’t respond you will only lose a small fraction of sanity

Demon’s have had their weakness changed to reflect these changes

Several new ghost types have been sighted. These new ghost types have an increased chance to spawn for the duration of the Halloween event: Onryo The Twins Obake Raiju

When crouching, the players collider now shrinks to match the player model

Ghosts will now disrupt electronic equipment whenever they are visible

Ghosts can now blow out lighters similar to candles

Using the walkie-talkie will now attract the ghost during hunts

The walkie-talkie will now only play static sounds when near the ghost

Lighters and candles will now extinguish when outside in heavy rain and when thrown

The truck map screen has received new icons

The ghost can now interact with several showers in certain locations

You can now place sound and motion sensors on floors

All ghost’s base speed and acceleration when chasing a player has been slightly increased

Ghost hunt duration has been lowered on small and medium maps

Ghosts now have a low chance to not leave fingerprints when interacting with the environment

Fingerprints now disappear after 60 seconds

Attic and basement ghosts now roam less often

Attic and basement ghosts will now only roam to the next floor and not the other side of the map

All contracts are now selectable at all times on the map screen

The average sanity will now be accurate instead of being random

The contract difficulty will now default to the difficulty you played last

The map description has been replaced with a difficulty description

The bone can now be a random bone from the human body, and has new visuals

Ghost footsteps can now only be heard when the ghost is moving

Changing screen resolution in the journal now offers confirmation

Freezing Temperatures evidence has been changed to account for the new weather, requiring a lower reading on the thermometer. Breath has been unchanged

The fuse box on and off indicator has been split into two different lights, instead of one that changes colour

Ghost sounds will now fade out instead of abruptly stopping

Ghost handprints and footprints have received new textures

Lighters will now turn off when swapped into your inventory

Ghosts can now blow out candles when the lights are turned on

Several rooms have been renamed

All ghost events will now last a minimum of 1 second

Window knocks will now give noise on the Parabolic

Several photo frames have had their photos replaced

The heartbeat will now fade in and out, the volume has also been lowered

Fixed grammar and punctuation for English, in the journal, on several pages

Fixed a bug where ghosts would not always do their walking animation for ghost events

Fixed a bug where only the host could turn the car alarm off

Fixed a bug where the salt placement highlight was visible on walls after looking at the floor

Fixed a bug where you can place salt on the prison staircase inside the wall

Fixed a bug where “No code in clipboard” and “None” weren’t translating

Fixed a bug where the footstep sounds would continue after you have stopped moving

Fixed a bug where the hunt wouldn’t end if the host left during the hunt

Fixed a bug where having multiple monitors with different resolution scale would crash the game

Fixed a bug where the ghost would sing while making hunting sounds at the same time

Fixed a bug where you could hold a tripod with a camera on during a hunt and the ghost wouldn't find you

Fixed a bug where the bloom option buttons were backwards on the main menu

Fixed a bug where you could see DOTS ghosts through walls where there was no DOTS Projector

Fixed an exploit where you could use a camera on a tripod to trick the ghost into thinking you were inside

Happy Huntin'

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback please join our discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia