Welcome to Hell | Descend into the depths of the FREE Horde map Hell’s Cauldron

Slayers Assemble! Today, we invite our players to take on hordes of the undead in the FREE new Hell’s Cauldron map. Developed in collaboration with Flix Interactive and Radical Forge, we're also delighted to introduce cross-play and cross-platform chat between PC and PlayStation players so you can now team up to take on the zombie legions.

In addition to the free Horde Map and cross-play functionality, further outfits, weapons, skins and charms have also been made available. The latest content concludes Season 3 of Zombie Army 4 and is available as part of the Season Pass.

Zombie Army 4 | Season 3.4 Content:

Occult Karl Outfit

With occult symbols shining on his deathly pale skin, something nasty flowing in his veins, and hollow eyes glimmering with an ominous light – you might say Karl’s had something of a glow-up, but you’d be dead wrong. This pack includes:

2 Hats for Karl (Occult Officer’s Cap + Steel Skull Mask)

Strange Brigade Headgear Pack

Humorous hats and menacing masks! Definitely an appropriate use for priceless antiquities. This pack contains the following pieces of headgear, usable by all characters:

Mummy Head Mask

Bull Mask

Assassin’s Death Mask

Seteki Headdress

Blowtorch Weapon Bundle

Hell just got a little bit hotter! It’s always a good idea to have a blowtorch to hand. This Weapon Bundle contains:

Blowtorch

2 Charms (Dragon Egg + Cracked Pressure Gauge)

2 Weapon Skins (Painted like a Dragon + Brass)

Bandages Weapon Skins

Bring a new meaning to taking care of your weapons with these tightly wound dressings! Apply a Bandages finish to the following weapons: Gewehr 43, M1 Garand, Mosin-Nagant M91/30, M30 Drilling, MP44, Thompson, Trench Gun, C96 Pistol, M1911 & Webley MKVI.

Tarot Charm Pack

From the hand you’ve been dealt, pick your favourite esoteric figure to clip to your weapon. This pack contains the following charms:

The Emperor

The Hermit

The Tower

Judgement

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, Steam, Microsoft Store and Google Stadia. It’s also playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with upgraded new-gen features.