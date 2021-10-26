 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War update for 26 October 2021

Welcome to Hell | Descend into the depths of the FREE Horde map Hell’s Cauldron

Share · View all patches · Build 7594189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Slayers Assemble! Today, we invite our players to take on hordes of the undead in the FREE new Hell’s Cauldron map. Developed in collaboration with Flix Interactive and Radical Forge, we're also delighted to introduce cross-play and cross-platform chat between PC and PlayStation players so you can now team up to take on the zombie legions.

In addition to the free Horde Map and cross-play functionality, further outfits, weapons, skins and charms have also been made available. The latest content concludes Season 3 of Zombie Army 4 and is available as part of the Season Pass.

Zombie Army 4 | Season 3.4 Content:

Occult Karl Outfit

With occult symbols shining on his deathly pale skin, something nasty flowing in his veins, and hollow eyes glimmering with an ominous light – you might say Karl’s had something of a glow-up, but you’d be dead wrong. This pack includes:

  • Occult Karl Outfit
  • 2 Hats for Karl (Occult Officer’s Cap + Steel Skull Mask)

Strange Brigade Headgear Pack

Humorous hats and menacing masks! Definitely an appropriate use for priceless antiquities. This pack contains the following pieces of headgear, usable by all characters:

  • Mummy Head Mask
  • Bull Mask
  • Assassin’s Death Mask
  • Seteki Headdress

Blowtorch Weapon Bundle

Hell just got a little bit hotter! It’s always a good idea to have a blowtorch to hand. This Weapon Bundle contains:

  • Blowtorch
  • 2 Charms (Dragon Egg + Cracked Pressure Gauge)
  • 2 Weapon Skins (Painted like a Dragon + Brass)

Bandages Weapon Skins

Bring a new meaning to taking care of your weapons with these tightly wound dressings! Apply a Bandages finish to the following weapons: Gewehr 43, M1 Garand, Mosin-Nagant M91/30, M30 Drilling, MP44, Thompson, Trench Gun, C96 Pistol, M1911 & Webley MKVI.

Tarot Charm Pack

From the hand you’ve been dealt, pick your favourite esoteric figure to clip to your weapon. This pack contains the following charms:

  • The Emperor
  • The Hermit
  • The Tower
  • Judgement

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, Steam, Microsoft Store and Google Stadia. It’s also playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with upgraded new-gen features.

Changed files in this update

ZombieArmy4 Base Depot 694281
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 Executables Depot 694282
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 Publisher Executables Depot 694283
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 GUI Depot 694284
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 Streamed Textures Depot 694285
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 Streamed Sounds Depot 694286
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 Mission 01 Depot 694287
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 Campaign Missions Depot 694288
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 Horde Missions Depot 694289
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 DLC Mission 01 (S1M1 - Terror Lab) Depot 1088940
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 DLC Mission 02 (S1M2 - Blood Count) Depot 1089851
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 DLC Mission 03 (S1M3 - Deeper Than Hell) Depot 1090603
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 DLC Mission 04 (S2M1) Depot 1271891
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 DLC Mission 05 (S2M2) Depot 1271892
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 DLC Mission 06 (S2M3) Depot 1271893
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 - DLC400056 (1424200) Depot Depot 1424200
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 - DLC400057 (1424201) Depot Depot 1424201
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 - DLC400060 (1457800) Depot Depot 1457800
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 - DLC00061 (1498320) Depot Depot 1498320
  • Loading history…
ZombieArmy4 - DLC00062 (1498321) Depot Depot 1498321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.