v1.1.0 - RELEASE OF THE GAME.



Hello gamers,

The long awaited release of the SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer on steam is happening right now! Don't forget to download it! :3

The new release will also include many bug fixes, optimisation and ofcourse the Halloween update!

The Halloween update will bring new haloween decorations, and new textures for scp's. Such as SCP 173 pumpkin face!

The optimisation has been also improved. Now there are more graphic settings, and in total you should recieve +20fps from the last version.

We also have planned on adding more stuff into the game, such as modding sdk, workshop, Ultimate edition, etc. While this update may bring not that much of new stuff, it fixes a lot of old and new bugs, and adds a lot of optimisation.

Much love,

Fusion Creators Studio

Here's full changelog:

v1.1.0