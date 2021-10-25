v1.1.0 - RELEASE OF THE GAME.

Hello gamers,
The long awaited release of the SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer on steam is happening right now! Don't forget to download it! :3
The new release will also include many bug fixes, optimisation and ofcourse the Halloween update!
The Halloween update will bring new haloween decorations, and new textures for scp's. Such as SCP 173 pumpkin face!
The optimisation has been also improved. Now there are more graphic settings, and in total you should recieve +20fps from the last version.
We also have planned on adding more stuff into the game, such as modding sdk, workshop, Ultimate edition, etc. While this update may bring not that much of new stuff, it fixes a lot of old and new bugs, and adds a lot of optimisation.
Much love,
Fusion Creators Studio
Here's full changelog:
v1.1.0
- Official release to Steam
- Added full Ultra HD (4K) Resolution support
- Smooth players moving
- Other fixes
- SCPs can't use SCP-914
- Some changes in server list
- Dead bodies have timeout to clean.
- Added "logsoff" setting to server.cfg
- Added "mapsize" setting to server.cfg
- Game optimization (Objects culling and something else)
- SCP-939 cant see players if they sitting in Breach mode
- Name len increased to 24 characters
- Added "Disable gamma update" setting which give big performance.
- Added collision in Gate A on bridge
- Fixed coffin camera inaction
- Fixed a bug where, if the connection was unsuccessful, the MAV error could get out
- Fixed player diappearing
- Fixed doors objects hiding
- Fixed spectating
- Fixed voice checking
- Fixed borderless windowed mode
- Fixed fullscreen ALT+TAB (Not fixed for downloads)
- Fixed lite server timed out from host.
- Fixed server list after server restart
- Fixed NPCs falling through floor
- Fixed some bugs in singleplayer