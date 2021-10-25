This is the “They Came From the Deep” Patch, here we are introducing a couple of new things. We are adding shrines and family curses, we are also adding the new Bloodmancer class. On top of this, we are adding two new Biomes for act 2.
Major Features
Biome: The Plateau of Leng
Biome: The City of R’Lyeh
Family Curses
Bloodmancer
Monsters & Combat
- Elites should now be more aggressive
- Monsters now start with their more powerful attack instead of the weakest
- Moon boss now aims better on players that stands still
- Increased Monster life slightly
- Removed Spikes from monsters in Dungeon of Forgotten Knowledge
Player
- Class: The Bloodmancer has been released
- Status effects now stack
- New Character info UI attached to Inventory
Items & Spells
- Trinket: Eye of Blood
- Trinket: The Last Stand
- Trinket: Blood Stone
- Spell: Blood Wave
- Spell: Vampire Ring
- Buffed Bloodband
World
- Biome: The Plateau of Leng
- Biome: The City of R’Lyeh
- Water pieces and boatyard to the Loam Lands
- New system to randomize between different level story structures
- Added a season event system
- Added a Halloween event
- 9 shrines have been added
- 6 Family Curses now exist
- The Curse Master NPC can be unlocked
- The Nameless can sometimes be found in the Shop
Performance
- Optimizations on monster deaths
- Blood pool in Loam Land optimized
Bug Fixes
- Infinity Poison bug
- Drowning stopped too early
- Poison bomb offset
- Vampire spells and Hood of Teeth cost too much life with some surnames
- World tentacles now fade properly on death
- Some status effects caused crashes
- Main menu music not affected by Master Volume
- Worm Boss now fades properly
