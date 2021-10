Patch Notes

Fixed various bugs.

We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 13 Update. The newest version is now 0.13.3.

If you find any issues let us know at the forums:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/

We will soon begin developing the next big update for Space Haven, and there will be a longer pause. We will keep you updated by posting progress reports along the way! =)

Stay tuned and enjoy the new update!