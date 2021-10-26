 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Football Manager 2022 update for 26 October 2021

Football Manager 2022 Early Access Beta – Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7593656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just released a minor update for the Football Manager 2022 Early Access Beta, which directly addresses slowdown issues on certain processes within the game.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Steam or the Epic launcher.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone within the community who has taken the time to leave us feedback or raise an issue with us so far. It's been extremely informative and is helping us continue to shape the game before the full release of Football Manager 2022 on November 9th.

If you find any issues within the Beta, please raise them via our Bug Tracker. If you experience any technical issues please check our FAQ for solutions or create a support ticket with our dedicated team.

Changed files in this update

Football Manager 2022 core Depot 1569041
  • Loading history…
Football Manager 2022 windows Depot 1569042
  • Loading history…
Football Manager 2022 mac Depot 1569043
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.