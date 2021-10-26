Football Manager 2022 Early Access Beta – Minor Update

We've just released a minor update for the Football Manager 2022 Early Access Beta, which directly addresses slowdown issues on certain processes within the game.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Steam or the Epic launcher.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone within the community who has taken the time to leave us feedback or raise an issue with us so far. It's been extremely informative and is helping us continue to shape the game before the full release of Football Manager 2022 on November 9th.

If you find any issues within the Beta, please raise them via our Bug Tracker. If you experience any technical issues please check our FAQ for solutions or create a support ticket with our dedicated team.