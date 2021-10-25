Game Update 54

Sharks:

New Shark Variant



Gas Shark:

-Added a new shark variant called the gas shark. The gas shark was originally a very friendly shark in the sea. It would often say hi to it's neighbors and help out other fishes in the area and was liked and admired my many for its kind and friendly personality. Due to human pollution and dumping of toxic substances in the sea it caused many of the local fishes near the gas shark to die of. After years of being expose to deadly toxic waste by human pollution of the sea the shark mutated into the gas shark. Now it wants revenge against the humans for destroying and polluting its home and would stop at nothing to kill all the eggs. This shark release's a toxic gas substance when it makes contact which visually damages its prey making them struggle to see. This shark is extremely dangerous and it is up to you and your friends to destroy it before it continues to reek havoc against the eggs. It's weakness are agility and precision aim as you deliver accurate and precise rapid fire shots to the head.

Sound:

-Change sounds for Scar and M4 unsuppressed

Equipment:

-Semtex, c4, and shock charge will now stick to players and sharks upon contact.

Bug:

-Fix bug with rpg rocket going through players. Now it will explode on player contact.