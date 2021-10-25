Update 3.0.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7593324 · Last edited 25 October 2021 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey Predators !

first of all we want to mention we are still there and working on the game xD

we did a lot of effort to push this update as soon as possible and we are now proud to announce:

the map V2 made it into the game and is entirely different from the initial map

furhter we moved our masterserver to a new location

thats why this update took a little longer as expected

here a little chagelog on what happened in PMM:

Added: V2 map (Warning on low end pc´s it can happen that u get low fps)

Changed: Masterserver location to another Rootserver

Changed: Lighting in the scene to be more pleasing (hopefully)

Removed: Godrays due to performance gain on the whole map (Might be Temporairy)

Fixed: a bug what caused 1fps issue in the character selection when no entry was made in the database

we will gather some info on the performance and gameplay during the next days to get some hotfixes going

thanks for playing PMM