New Update & Trading Cards

Hi everyone,
It was a busy weekend for the Pine team! We prepared and tested a new update with more than 140 fixes for the game and the room editor. The update is now live, and you can check the full changelog below.
Trading cards
Trading cards and community items are now live on Steam! You can collect 10 trading cards, 3 backgrounds, emoticons, and all the cool stuff.
Build-a-Room contest
Already there are 200+ rooms on the workshop, and we are amazed how awesome some of them are! You still have 5 more days to submit your rooms. You can check the rules here.
Omega Corp.
The next update with the first "Omega Corp." level is coming out later this week. You can read more here.
Get the game for -10% for the next 24h!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435790/Escape_Simulator/
The launch discount is live till tomorrow, so if you plan to get the game, or buy the copy for a friend, now it's the best time to do it! ;)
Changelog:
- Added chat option (can be used in SP as a note)
- Fixed teleport in MP
- Fixed notes in MP
- Key Bindings - support for the exclusion of KeyBindingAction
- Achievement fixes
- Wind puzzle lever in Chamber of Danger fixed
- Multiplayer optimizations and fixes
- Fixed mouse bug on Mac
- A lot of translation fixes
- A lot of small audio fixes
Room Editor changelog:
- New "House" props added
- Fixed player save
- Fix for zero duration & kinematics
- Prop button UI caching
- Workshop UI bug fixed
- Prop tags upgrade
- A lot of item fixes
- Triggers fixed
- New item icons added
- Cabinet prop animations fixed
- Moved starting camera position back a bit
- Add item now has consistent scale - need to test all levels
- Editor now start with a random room theme
- Expand room with same theme floor/wall/ceiling
- Consistent lighting on custom levels
- Fixed buttons parented to the animated stuff
- Disable autosave on play mode.
- Ctrl-S saves room
- Added option to delete room from UGC folder
- Collider fix
- Fixed card materials in editor that were glowing white
Have fun!
Pine team
