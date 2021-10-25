New Update & Trading Cards

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

It was a busy weekend for the Pine team! We prepared and tested a new update with more than 140 fixes for the game and the room editor. The update is now live, and you can check the full changelog below.

Trading cards



Trading cards and community items are now live on Steam! You can collect 10 trading cards, 3 backgrounds, emoticons, and all the cool stuff.

Build-a-Room contest



Already there are 200+ rooms on the workshop, and we are amazed how awesome some of them are! You still have 5 more days to submit your rooms. You can check the rules here.

Omega Corp.



The next update with the first "Omega Corp." level is coming out later this week. You can read more here.

Get the game for -10% for the next 24h!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435790/Escape_Simulator/

The launch discount is live till tomorrow, so if you plan to get the game, or buy the copy for a friend, now it's the best time to do it! ;)

Changelog:

Added chat option (can be used in SP as a note)

Fixed teleport in MP

Fixed notes in MP

Key Bindings - support for the exclusion of KeyBindingAction

Achievement fixes

Wind puzzle lever in Chamber of Danger fixed

Multiplayer optimizations and fixes

Fixed mouse bug on Mac

A lot of translation fixes

A lot of small audio fixes

Room Editor changelog:

New "House" props added

Fixed player save

Fix for zero duration & kinematics

Prop button UI caching

Workshop UI bug fixed

Prop tags upgrade

A lot of item fixes

Triggers fixed

New item icons added

Cabinet prop animations fixed

Moved starting camera position back a bit

Add item now has consistent scale - need to test all levels

Editor now start with a random room theme

Expand room with same theme floor/wall/ceiling

Consistent lighting on custom levels

Fixed buttons parented to the animated stuff

Disable autosave on play mode.

Ctrl-S saves room

Added option to delete room from UGC folder

Collider fix

Fixed card materials in editor that were glowing white

Have fun!

Pine team