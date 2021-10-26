Update 0.84 - Fight Mode

Dear Students

I've been very excited to work on this update, which revises the way Fight Mode works. There are a few core things that have changed which will make using this Mode much more enjoyable and practical in your Kung Fu journey.

For example there is now a selection of 3 space sizes for Fight Mode, as to be able to cover a variety of play space and allow you to chose what fits best for you. The dummy in Fight Mode is also now much more aware of your space and will not drive you outside of the space you have selected.

Already with these two new functionalities you should see an improvement in your training, allowing you to fully utilise your play area and further improve your skills without worrying about your physical environment.

There's more updates too, so check out the full list here.

Fight Mode now has 3 play space size selections: 2x2, 3x3 and 4x4.

Fight mode dummy AI will respect your play space boundaries and no longer drive you out of the area.

New camera fade between all scenes and enviornments accross all platforms to solve certain issues with camera renders, recordings and MR devices.

Fight Mode can now also be unlocked by getting a total acculumative score in Train Mode of 1,000,000 points, in addition to being unlocked by completing Train Tier 1.

Updated all numbers to include commas, as to be more legible.

Fixed sidequest achievements not appearing (Quest only)

Fixed Fight Mode not unlocking after completing Train Tier 1 until restarting the game.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments or on Discord!

As always, train hard and stay focused.