0.10.6 Balance Update

Archer
- Skill：Concentrate:
Before: Every time you loot 3 Arrows, gain 1 stack of Aim.
After: Every time you loot 5 Arrows, gain 1 stack of Aim.
- Skill：Final Gamble:
Before: Convert all your Armor to equivalent points of Empowered Shot.
After: Gain 1 point of Empowered Shot for every 2 Armor you have, then your Armor points will be reset to 0.
- Skill：Resilient String:
Before: Tighten the String now discards only your off-hand cards. Gain 3 points of Empowered Shot for each discarded card.
After: Tighten the String now discards only your off-hand cards. Gain 2 points of Empowered Shot for each discarded card.
Mage
- Skill：Waterbolt
Before: Attack once for each main-hand card you have. Every attack deals 3 points of damage.
After: Attack once for each main-hand card you have. Every attack deals 2 points of damage. The damage is boosted by your Magic Empowerment.
- Changed mana cost of some skills has been.
Others
- Reduce base damage of some weapons；
- Fix some English typos.
Bug Fixes
- Correct the description text of Jagged Arrow；
- Correct the description text of Poison Arrow；
- Fix an issue causing incorrect damage of Siphon；
- Fix an issue causing incorrect loot chance of Slayer suit；
- Fix an issue causing Passive Skill-Water Mastery not function correctly；
- Fix an issue causing Graphic problem on Dragon Boss Fight in MacOS；
- Fix an issue causing the amount dark dust not saved correctly.
- Fix an issue causing some events might lead to game crash.
We have noticed that there are glitches and crashes in our game. The main reason that happened is we used some special characters and symbols that cannot be parsed correctly in some system environment. We apologize that we took a long time to find out that issue. In this patch, we have tried to fix these issues.
We realized that we haven’t provided an effective way to collect your feedback. Despite of steam community, you could also give us your valuable feedback by the following methods:
Email dawnblazegames@hotmail.com
Also, we welcome you join our discord, where we might respond more quickly.
https://discord.gg/mShNHJ49V8
