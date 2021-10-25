Its the ARTIFACT patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 7592674 · Last edited 25 October 2021 – 08:46:17 UTC by Wendy

We've added new and fantastic artifacts!

Awesome Haircuts - Bowlcuts, Big Hair, Majestic beards, Elvis Haircut, Fake Moustache - On move attack, gain 1 more energy!

Various kinds of spikey helmets! These helmets do area of effect around you when you take damage.

Lucky items!

Clovers, ladybugs, lucky hats & duce... Double rainbows! They all give critrate.

Pet items!

Pet rocks, Potted plants, Homemade slimes, Toy Cubes, Goldfish - they give a chance to spawn a minion on kill.

Blood armor!

Hoods, Vests, Robes, and whatnots - put together the full regalia and start spawning blood slimes whenever you take health damage.

Rings of Neatness!

Multiple rings will help you clean the room up as you walk around, simply by standing near to ground effects.

Eyewear!

Monocles, Safety Glasses, Sunglasses, Reading Glasses, and Goggles - shoot angry daggers out of your eyes on base or move attack.

We've also added some more basic Artifacts that don't really do anything besides adding some damage. Like the Mask of Sadness. It's sad you don't have a cooler artifacts!

We've also updated the merchant to show more relevant information.

And added a bunch of minor fixes!