[Update14] Halloween update "Zombie" added!



This is the 14th update of "Minable & Create".

New monsters and items have been added for Halloween.

● Update contents

・ New monster "Zombie" added

→ Be careful as it will become a zombie if an NPC is attacked!

・ New monster "Ghoul" added

→ It is a faster and stronger zombie high-ranking monster.

・Added a Halloween desk to the dungeon reward

→ Appears with a 50% chance from the gold treasure chest

Please feel free to give us your feedback if you have any opinions or impressions.

https://twitter.com/kumama35

We are also looking for people to introduce the game through videos and blogs.

I have some steam keys, please contact DM!

please refer to the official website of the game.

http://www.techno-pixel.com/minacre/