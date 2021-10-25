 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Minable & Create update for 25 October 2021

[Update14] Halloween update "Zombie" added!

Share · View all patches · Build 7592669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



This is the 14th update of "Minable & Create".

New monsters and items have been added for Halloween.

● Update contents

・ New monster "Zombie" added

→ Be careful as it will become a zombie if an NPC is attacked!

・ New monster "Ghoul" added

→ It is a faster and stronger zombie high-ranking monster.

・Added a Halloween desk to the dungeon reward

→ Appears with a 50% chance from the gold treasure chest

Please feel free to give us your feedback if you have any opinions or impressions.

https://twitter.com/kumama35

We are also looking for people to introduce the game through videos and blogs.

I have some steam keys, please contact DM!

please refer to the official website of the game.

http://www.techno-pixel.com/minacre/

Changed files in this update

Minable & Create Content Depot 1619971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.