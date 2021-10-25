[Update14] Halloween update "Zombie" added!

This is the 14th update of "Minable & Create".
New monsters and items have been added for Halloween.
● Update contents
・ New monster "Zombie" added
→ Be careful as it will become a zombie if an NPC is attacked!
・ New monster "Ghoul" added
→ It is a faster and stronger zombie high-ranking monster.
・Added a Halloween desk to the dungeon reward
→ Appears with a 50% chance from the gold treasure chest
Please feel free to give us your feedback if you have any opinions or impressions.
https://twitter.com/kumama35
We are also looking for people to introduce the game through videos and blogs.
I have some steam keys, please contact DM!
please refer to the official website of the game.
http://www.techno-pixel.com/minacre/
Changed files in this update