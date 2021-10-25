Halloween Update is ready to download!

Trick or treat, fighters!🎃🎃🎃

Mr. Nuke-Pumpkin returns with new gifts and the Halloween update is ready for download!

Halloween Event

Mr. Nuke-Pumpkin has appeared in the game and he has something interesting for you!

Collect gift cards and exchange them for “Pumpkin” and “Toxic pumpkin” masks, special stylized “HellBike” moped, and paint cans with the “Zombie Paint” that can be applied to ANY weapon.

How to get these items?

All of these items can be obtained by collecting gift cards. The cards can be found everywhere: by killing the monsters, doing quests, and ransacking the boxes. At the same time, there are monsters whose chances of dropping cards are slightly higher than the rest.

You can start to collect the cards after the update immediately and until the 8th of November (UTC 00:00). For those who do not have the opportunity, time, or desire to collect cards, the possibility to buy some of these items is available in the in-game store throughout the event. They will be available for sale immediately after the update, but for a limited time and will disappear from the in-game store at the end of the event.

By tradition, after the end of the event, all cards and Mr. Nuke-Pumpkin himself will disappear. All received gifts from Mr. Nuke-Pumpkin will remain with you (including purchased items).



Other changes