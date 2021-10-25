October 25, update

- Modified Thief's attack power up.
- Modified Soldier's attack power up.
- Modified Assassin's attack power to be slightly higher.
- Marked characters that can be leveled up and characters that can be classed up on the intermission screen.
- Fixed a number of hints when the game is over.
- Added operation explanation for treasure chest contents selection screen.
- Fixed a bug where the maximum number of waves was displayed in different places after 11 waves.
- Other minor fixes
