 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Reverse Defenders update for 25 October 2021

October 25, update

Share · View all patches · Build 7592551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modified Thief's attack power up.
  • Modified Soldier's attack power up.
  • Modified Assassin's attack power to be slightly higher.
  • Marked characters that can be leveled up and characters that can be classed up on the intermission screen.
  • Fixed a number of hints when the game is over.
  • Added operation explanation for treasure chest contents selection screen.
  • Fixed a bug where the maximum number of waves was displayed in different places after 11 waves.
  • Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Reverse Defenders Depot 1393381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.