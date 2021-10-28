Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey is Now Available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Evade Suspicion and Pass for a Totally-Normal-Human-Person in this new Sci-fi Comedy Text Adventure from RobotPumpkin Games

The wait is over and Earthly exploration awaits!

Together with developer Robot Pumpkin Games we are happy to announce today the Windows PC, iOS, and Android launch of Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey, a comedic sci-fi text adventure.

Get Plan B From Outer Space with an out-of-this-world launch discount of 20% off!

Watch the Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey launch trailer now:

About Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey:

Plan B From Outer Space leverages choose-your-own-adventure-style gameplay to hilariously tell the daunting tale of a castaway alien who’s taken an unforeseen “vacation” in the Germanic South. Stranded on this bizarre beer-soaked and pretzel-salt encrusted world, a now earthbound E.T. must keep their wits about them to avoid detection.

With over 19 unique endings, each decision made will affect the way the story unfolds.

Get immersed in the beautiful hand-drawn scenery, colorful culture, and traditional cuisine...or else rouse the locals’ suspicions.

Subvert the “Alien Invader” trope by taking on the persona of one.

The mission?

Once the crash and culture shock wear off, explore the cozy Bavarian town of Unter-Hinterobersdorf, located in the beautiful scenic Germanic countryside, and stay under the citizens’ radar while fixing your radar (and the rest of the ship while you’re at it).

Design a cute and cuddly or funky fresh Martian visitor and utilize the Aliens’ shapeshifting abilities for some bonafide “Barbvarian” blending-in.

With engaging minigames that progress the narrative, a charming story, and gorgeous illustrations, Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey is sure to be an unforgettable, out-of-this-world adventure.

Features of Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey:

“Basic” Bavarians Meet “Extra” Terrestrials: Design your very own cute, cuddly, and conniving space creature with unique features and a touching backstory.

Design your very own cute, cuddly, and conniving space creature with unique features and a touching backstory. Make the Right (or Funniest) Decision: With 19 possible endings, every choice matters, which means plenty of trial and error with comedic results.

With 19 possible endings, every choice matters, which means plenty of trial and error with comedic results. Big Brain Blobs: Use those alien wits to solve fun, challenging mini-games and discover handy (or tentacle-y) items to help you escape the savage backwater of Southern Germany.

Use those alien wits to solve fun, challenging mini-games and discover handy (or tentacle-y) items to help you escape the savage backwater of Southern Germany. Handmade German Craftsmanship: Dozens of beautifully illustrated backgrounds and animated characters breathe life and personality into this sci-fi comedy experience.

Save The World!



Keeping with Assemble Entertainment’s usual theme, Plan B From Outer Space is also available in a special "Save The World" edition.

This edition supports ‘BUND Naturschutz’ the largest environmental protection association of Bavaria and includes the game’s official soundtrack.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1683620/Plan_B_from_Outer_Space_A_Bavarian_Odyssey/

Developed by RobotPumpkin Games and published by Assemble Entertainment, Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey is available now on Steam!