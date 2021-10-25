Aquarium Designer's first update is here!

Hello Designers!

Are you feeling fish-tastic today? Because we are - thanks to you! The amount of feedback and support we're getting is enormous! Thank you so much for each review, direct message, and comment on Discord and Steam Discussions. Thanks to you, we have been able to prepare the first update with some of the things you've asked for.

What has changed?

All of the items in the store are now available in the free play mode without having to unlock them by completing the campaign.

We've updated the UI's translation for all languages.

The number of objects and fishes that you can keep in your tank at once has increased .

. We've changed the height of the cover placement so it wouldn't collide with any elements placed in the water below.

Carinotetraodon travancoricus size fits its real-life measures now.

The minimum size of the Fanwort plant got smaller, so it would be easier to use it in smaller tanks.

We've also fixed some bugs.

Achievements should now work properly!

Fixed a problem with the order "Need help with a botched aquarium" - sometimes there was an error with the invisible fouling on the aquarium's walls.

Fixed a problem with the volume scale settings. From now on, certain sounds will mute completely if you set the scale to 0.

Provided corrections to the items in the store that shared one name when they shouldn't.

Fixed a problem with the fishes' models, because sometimes their bodies were moving quite differently than they should.

Improved orders date display.

Fixed a bug with credits constantly popping up after completing the mission "Aquarium Designing Master".

The first draft of a roadmap for the upcoming weeks

Finally, we have a quick roadmap for you. As you've asked us A LOT for more plants, we've decided to take some time and create models of several new plant species that aren't present in the game yet. We have to admit, though, that your desire to have a longer campaign surprised us. We were always thinking of this mode as an addition to the free play. However, your wish is our command and we'll try to provide you with a bunch of new quests. Be patient, though, as we need some time to write, translate and implement them, and then test them out. Therefore, I can't give you any specific date yet but we'll be doing our best. We also have a lot of other stuff on our plate right now and we can promise you that this is not the only update you'll get 🙂

Just keep swimming, Guys, and keep supporting us - such a dedicated community is a blast!

Sincerely,

Aquarium Designer team