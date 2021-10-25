v0.9f Update

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.9f patch info!
News
First map version added
Sort Inventory/Storage
Maximum skill level increased (15)
New scene created for new characters
Support for more xinput controls
Rhys' Divine Star can now be cast in the air
Vylat's Soulsteal can now be cast in the air
Vylat's Hemorrhage can now be air cast
Ninn's Hydro Blast can now be cast in the air
"Diving Mask" increases breathing in water
"Explorer Suit" increases breathing and speed in the water
Notification of new talent/perk points
Changes
Early damage of all heroes increased
Starting mana of all heroes increased
All major weapon affixes were upgraded, but can only appear on characters above Level 15
Ninn's Hydro Blast had its damage increased
Ninn's Elemental Water now scales with her Attack Power + Spell Power
Ninn's Ocean Pact Maximization now happens with 50% of her health
Ninn's Tsunami had its damage increased
Ninn's Wellspring had its damage increased
Allure's Rising Sun Maximization has Increased Damage
Vylat's Soulsteal has increased damage
Vylat's Hemorrhage now costs a little mana
Rhys's Judgment has increased damage
Allure's Hell has had its range increased
Price to enchant reduced
Glow Plant had its spawning rate increased
Allure's Burning Rush has its mana reduced
Enemies 10 levels below yours give less XP
T4 and T5 foods are healing more life
T4 and T5 drinks are healing more life
Improved clay loot in cave worms
Cave worm spawning (C1 and C2) increased
Increased Physical and Magical Armor of All Heavy Armor
‘T4 Mammoth Heavy Armor’ now needs less heavy leather
‘T8 Impenetrable Shield’ had its defenses increased
Now ‘T8 Phantom Mask’ increases max mana
Physical and Magic Armor of all items increased by 20%
Fixes
Fixed "Hurricane" affix, it had the same CDR stats as a rare weapons exclusive affix called "Shiva" (20% CDR)
Characters and world disappearing
Worlds going back to day 1
"Potion of Amnesia" now resets all perks correctly
Lance's "Astral Shot" maximization now unlocks correctly at max level
Lance's "Arcane Rain" maximization now unlocks correctly at max level
Allure's "Burning Rush" maximization now unlocks correctly at max level
Vylat's "Blood Bat" maximization now unlocks correctly at max level
Vylat's "Desilusion" maximization now unlocks correctly at max level
Ninn's "Aquatic Obsession" now resets passive on last charge correctly
"Attack" status now correctly displays in affixes
Entering the portal does not make you die
Rhys's "Judgement" now deals damage correctly
Shortcuts now save correctly when exiting the game
Fixing a bug that allows you to take an ability without having mana to use it
Display of mana from one skill to another
