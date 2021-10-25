v0.9f Update

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.9f patch info!

News

First map version added

Sort Inventory/Storage

Maximum skill level increased (15)

New scene created for new characters

Support for more xinput controls

Rhys' Divine Star can now be cast in the air

Vylat's Soulsteal can now be cast in the air

Vylat's Hemorrhage can now be air cast

Ninn's Hydro Blast can now be cast in the air

"Diving Mask" increases breathing in water

"Explorer Suit" increases breathing and speed in the water

Notification of new talent/perk points

Changes

Early damage of all heroes increased

Starting mana of all heroes increased

All major weapon affixes were upgraded, but can only appear on characters above Level 15

Ninn's Hydro Blast had its damage increased

Ninn's Elemental Water now scales with her Attack Power + Spell Power

Ninn's Ocean Pact Maximization now happens with 50% of her health

Ninn's Tsunami had its damage increased

Ninn's Wellspring had its damage increased

Allure's Rising Sun Maximization has Increased Damage

Vylat's Soulsteal has increased damage

Vylat's Hemorrhage now costs a little mana

Rhys's Judgment has increased damage

Allure's Hell has had its range increased

Price to enchant reduced

Glow Plant had its spawning rate increased

Allure's Burning Rush has its mana reduced

Enemies 10 levels below yours give less XP

T4 and T5 foods are healing more life

T4 and T5 drinks are healing more life

Improved clay loot in cave worms

Cave worm spawning (C1 and C2) increased

Increased Physical and Magical Armor of All Heavy Armor

‘T4 Mammoth Heavy Armor’ now needs less heavy leather

‘T8 Impenetrable Shield’ had its defenses increased

Now ‘T8 Phantom Mask’ increases max mana

Physical and Magic Armor of all items increased by 20%

Fixes

Fixed "Hurricane" affix, it had the same CDR stats as a rare weapons exclusive affix called "Shiva" (20% CDR)

Characters and world disappearing

Worlds going back to day 1

"Potion of Amnesia" now resets all perks correctly

Lance's "Astral Shot" maximization now unlocks correctly at max level

Lance's "Arcane Rain" maximization now unlocks correctly at max level

Allure's "Burning Rush" maximization now unlocks correctly at max level

Vylat's "Blood Bat" maximization now unlocks correctly at max level

Vylat's "Desilusion" maximization now unlocks correctly at max level

Ninn's "Aquatic Obsession" now resets passive on last charge correctly

"Attack" status now correctly displays in affixes

Entering the portal does not make you die

Rhys's "Judgement" now deals damage correctly

Shortcuts now save correctly when exiting the game

Fixing a bug that allows you to take an ability without having mana to use it

Display of mana from one skill to another

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/sp4RBXu

Help us by reporting bugs found in the #bug-report discord channel!

See you soon at the Halloween update!

With our first boss!

Thank you very much!

Pyxeralia