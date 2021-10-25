Update information（25.10.2021）

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

An update for the Early Access version of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online" has been delivered.

This update also addresses a bug that has been reported to prevent you from playing "Internet games" under certain circumstances.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

The contents of this update are as follows.

Addressed a bug where "Internet games" could not be played in some environments.

The specifications of rating games have been changed.

(The date and time when rating games can be played has been limited.) Adjusted mouse operation.

Fixed a bug in keyboard operation.

Fixed other minor bugs.

We welcome your opinions and bug reports on the Early Access version of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".

Please send to the dedicated email address (early@rtbs.jp) or the thread of the community hub.