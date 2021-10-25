 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Electron update for 25 October 2021

Update V2021.10.24.23

Share · View all patches · Build 7592170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day explorers.

I would love to say that I can promise you the same awesomeness of a AAA Game Studio.

But I am one Man!

I cannot make any promises. I have learned this very fast! I am presently pursuing my degree, working full time and developing this game for you!

But today, I have promises! Promises of a new update. Being fulfilled.... NOW!

The changes for this update are immense.

I have included the very barebones of my 3D interior ship design, to replace the old 2D version.

It is a work in progress, and more for you to get an idea of where were going with all this.

It will be worked on slowly, as time permits.

Changelog:

  • Added 3D interior. Press Ctrl + F12 to try it out!
  • Added Tool Tips in certain areas. Hovering over some UI will give you information about it.
  • Removed space stations (sadly, but temporarily).
  • Small bug fixes and improvements.

That is all for now!

Have a peek! and stay tuned for a new update as soon as I can!

~ The Triangle 4 Team

Changed files in this update

Mycro Content Depot 1648461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.