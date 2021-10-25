Update V2021.10.24.23

Good day explorers.
I would love to say that I can promise you the same awesomeness of a AAA Game Studio.
But I am one Man!
I cannot make any promises. I have learned this very fast! I am presently pursuing my degree, working full time and developing this game for you!
But today, I have promises! Promises of a new update. Being fulfilled.... NOW!
The changes for this update are immense.
I have included the very barebones of my 3D interior ship design, to replace the old 2D version.
It is a work in progress, and more for you to get an idea of where were going with all this.
It will be worked on slowly, as time permits.
Changelog:
- Added 3D interior. Press Ctrl + F12 to try it out!
- Added Tool Tips in certain areas. Hovering over some UI will give you information about it.
- Removed space stations (sadly, but temporarily).
- Small bug fixes and improvements.
That is all for now!
Have a peek! and stay tuned for a new update as soon as I can!
~ The Triangle 4 Team
Changed files in this update