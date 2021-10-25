Update V2021.10.24.23

Good day explorers.

I would love to say that I can promise you the same awesomeness of a AAA Game Studio.

But I am one Man!

I cannot make any promises. I have learned this very fast! I am presently pursuing my degree, working full time and developing this game for you!

But today, I have promises! Promises of a new update. Being fulfilled.... NOW!

The changes for this update are immense.

I have included the very barebones of my 3D interior ship design, to replace the old 2D version.

It is a work in progress, and more for you to get an idea of where were going with all this.

It will be worked on slowly, as time permits.

Changelog:

Added 3D interior. Press Ctrl + F12 to try it out!

Added Tool Tips in certain areas. Hovering over some UI will give you information about it.

Removed space stations (sadly, but temporarily).

Small bug fixes and improvements.

That is all for now!

Have a peek! and stay tuned for a new update as soon as I can!

~ The Triangle 4 Team