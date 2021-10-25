 Skip to content

Grim Nights 2 update for 25 October 2021

Patch 0.6.1.2

Patch 0.6.1.2

This patch gets rid of two crashes:

  • Another one being related to villagers trying to leave the area.
  • One being related to moving/targeting art inside storage. (_Variable art_needed.amount(number-number) not set before reading it.)

A big thanks to everyone reporting bugs and helping me improve the game!

Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias

PS: Of course there are several more bugs and stuff that needs fixing, and more patches are on the way, but these two seemed common and severe enough for me to upload a new version right away.

