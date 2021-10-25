Ban Notice for Illegal Program Users - October 24th

Share · View all patches · Build 7591937 · Last edited 25 October 2021 – 05:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Adventurers,

We request your attention to the ban status of illegal program users as of October 24th.

“Permanent Account Ban” is currently being applied against those illegal program users who ruin the fairness of the gaming environment.

We have banned accounts based on our internal detection system and the reports from users, and here we share a list of some banned users.

Bless Unleashed PC will maximize efforts to keep monitoring and banning illegal program users.

If you come across someone you suspect is ill-mannered, please report to our customer support with pictures or videos for an accurate ban process.

▶ Report suspect for use of hack/illegal programs: https://blessunleashedpc.oqupie.com/portals/907/inquiry

[Banned Illegal Program Users as of October 24th, 2021]

Reason: Use of illegal programs against operations policy

Ban Type: Permanent Account Ban

We will continue to do our best in creating a healthy gaming environment.

Thank you.