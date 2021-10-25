XERA Survival: Hotfix 1.0.5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7591886 · Last edited 25 October 2021 – 05:06:11 UTC by Wendy



Greetings Survivors!

Patch 1.0.5 is a small hotfix addressing several issues that appeared over the weekend. We appreciate the community's feedback and hope you are enjoying the Halloween event - XOIDS Revenge which will run until November 5th!

Patch Notes - Patch 1.0.5

Clan System

Fixed an issue causing Clan Tags to not appear

Fixed an issue causing de-syncing of clan permissions

Base Building

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to place stairs due to server-side verification.