 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

XERA: Survival update for 25 October 2021

XERA Survival: Hotfix 1.0.5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7591886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Greetings Survivors!

Patch 1.0.5 is a small hotfix addressing several issues that appeared over the weekend. We appreciate the community's feedback and hope you are enjoying the Halloween event - XOIDS Revenge which will run until November 5th!

Patch Notes - Patch 1.0.5

Clan System

Fixed an issue causing Clan Tags to not appear

Fixed an issue causing de-syncing of clan permissions

Base Building

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to place stairs due to server-side verification.

Changed files in this update

XERA Content Depot 625341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.