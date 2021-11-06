Fantastic news!

Here are just some of the enhancements:

Compressor and Gate audio enhancement tools to reduce the difference between loud and soft noise and set the decibel level. Click just one button to get higher quality sound. And now you can save clips in which the sound is low

audio enhancement tools to reduce the difference between loud and soft noise and set the decibel level. Click just one button to get higher quality sound. And now you can save clips in which the sound is low New audio effects for sound distortion – apply them to voice and music as filters. Just drag and drop on the timeline and set the intensity level

– apply them to voice and music as filters. Just drag and drop on the timeline and set the intensity level Sound visualization. No more complaints about volume jumps in your videos. No more damage to your headphones and eardrums. Now you can see the volume levels during the montage and smooth out everything!

You can also apply these effects sets: Handy Set, Let's Start a Vlog Set, Creative Set, and Horror Stories Set.

Draw attention to your clips with zinging neon titles, create vlogs with social media stickers, add catchy intros to your tutorials, and prepare spooky clips based on your favorite horror stories! But that’s not all –in this release, you can find other effects sets, too.

If you already have effects packs for Movavi Video Editor 21, you can get additional sets for the new 22 version for free — they will be available in your Steam Library. These are: Cinematic set, Technology set, Magic world, VHS, Future is now, and Christmas Party Set.