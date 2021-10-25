Scheduled Maintenance October 25th 5:00AM UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Survivors!

There will be a brief downtime today at 5:00AM UTC in order to deploy Hotfix 1.0.5 to address a couple of bugs that popped up over the weekend including placing stairs and clan tags not appearing.

At this time the downtime should be minimal and will last for about 15 minutes at the most. Patch notes will be available once the hotfix is live.

Thank you for your understanding and for the latest information, feel free to connect with our team via discord at https://discord.gg/xera