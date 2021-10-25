 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

XERA: Survival update for 25 October 2021

Scheduled Maintenance October 25th 5:00AM UTC

Share · View all patches · Build 7591825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Survivors!

There will be a brief downtime today at 5:00AM UTC in order to deploy Hotfix 1.0.5 to address a couple of bugs that popped up over the weekend including placing stairs and clan tags not appearing.

At this time the downtime should be minimal and will last for about 15 minutes at the most. Patch notes will be available once the hotfix is live.

Thank you for your understanding and for the latest information, feel free to connect with our team via discord at https://discord.gg/xera

Changed depots in communityqa branch

View more data in app history for build 7591825
XERA Content Depot 625341
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.