THE SEEKERS UPDATE PART #3(KICKSTARTER ANNOUNCEMENT)



Hey, Death Bringers. In this new update players will see the following improvements to the game.

Hyper Armor has been added to Great Hammer attacks to improve viability.

Twin Blade and Twin dagger have had their air attack changed to be more effective.

Vampire Boss Changes to prepare for future changes once new voice actor is acquired.

New Dialogue Paths for certain NPCS

Further weapon trail improvements

And much more. Also I am happy to announce the game has officially reached the threshold state for us to head to Kickstarter. I believe that a project should only seek crowdfunding if they know they are at a turning point in their projects development or at least have enough to show for the games core loop. In this case, FADE has delivered on multiple features I planned to have added to the game and is now ready to approach Crowdfunding so we can get these three necessary things added to the game.

Fully Voice acted Dialogue Trees.

New Character Models for future enemies appearing in the coming update.

A Character Creation/Customization System similar to MetaHumans.

With these additions I believe the game will have much more depth and deliver more to the player than it does now in waves. Currently I have a backlog of voice actor scripts, Character Customization code, and character designs. This Kickstarter is the best way to expedite these features. Below, you'll find and hopefully enjoy FADE's new trailer which will also provide some information regarding the KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN, starting sometime this week.

YouTube

Wanna Prepare for the Kickstarter?

FURTHER WEAPON TRAILS/COMBAT IMPROVEMENTS



In order to improve the impact of combat, weapon trails were added to each weapon to improve info for the player on where hitboxes are. Since then using your feedback I was able to pinpoint some weapons that didnt have trails as well as the issue regarding dual weapon trails ending too soon. This has been adjusted and resolved.



In order to make sure that the next update is fully tested and has all of its features accessible, I shall be foregoing its release for further polish to make sure we have time to bring in new voice actors as well as new assets to make sure the update stands on its own. Thank you to all who made it this far. Get out there, Death Bringer.