Hello everyone,

I wanted this Sunday to be a day of no work.

But I read that the pulsemeter was still bugged. and gave a wrong code.

So I quickly fixed it because I didn't want to wait until tomorrow.

It was the last number in the row that had a wrong check. So now, hopefully, fully fixed.

I tested it multiple times and didn't give me any wrong code now.

Sorry for the inconvenience!