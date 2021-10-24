Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 9

Hi everyone,

Here's the update for this week!

Quality of Life Improvements:

All inventories can now be emptied directly to the ground (middle row) with a special button inside their description window.

Inventories and Blueprints now show how many slots they have free without having to open them to check.

New Perks Unlocking System:

We have introduced a new perk unlocking system. Now every time any of your characters survives an in-game day you will gain a Sun and everytime they survive a month (30 days) a Moon will be gained. These Suns and Moons will now be the currency used for purchasing perks in the character creation menu.

Some secret perks will still be unlockable with special achievements though, although for now there's only one, a Retromation inspired one to be exact, see if you can find it. :)

By the way, any perk that you had unlocked with the previous system will remain unlocked, if you want to re-lock all your perks the only current way is deleting both your save and your save backup that can be found in: C:\Users\YOUR USER NAME\AppData\LocalLow\WinterSpring Games\Card Survival - Tropical Island

That will of course delete all your characters too though, so be warned!

New Perks:

We have introduced many new perks!

Military: This was an existing one but it has been improved now. This perk will now start with a belt that carries a canteen, a knife and also a gun. So now you can hunt partridges, boars and seagulls with a handgun too if you so wish!

Survivalist: This one comes with a large backpack which includes a deployable tent, a gas cooker, an axe, a knife, a canteen and a rope. The gas cooker has only one slot but can be carried around with you. The tent serves as an inventory and a place to sleep and can be deployed anywhere.

We have also added some challenge Perks to make your adventures harder:

Vegetarian

Carnivore

Shellfish Allergy

Fast Metabolism

Inappetent

And some difficulty reducing perks, including some that could help those who are dealing with frequent malnourishment issues:

Slow Metabolism

Gluttonous

Pain Tolerance

Other new Features:

Partridges now can eat many times from fish scraps, slices and prawns.

Changed difficulty names and rebalanced difficulty ratings.

You can now train climbing on Palm Trees with a lower risk of falling (but without getting any coconuts).

You can now climb palm trees better if you have a rope in your hand.

Added an extra level of satiation (now there's full, very full, and sick) to help prevent confusion with that stat.

Added a new portrait.

Coconut Flasks have been removed (I'm sorry!)

Tweaks to the satiation/nutrition system.

Many generals tweaks and small balance changes.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused courage not to increase.

Fixed a bug that caused some perks not to work properly after loading their saves.

Cutting certain meats with a knife no longer makes fish slices.

Embers can now be used to light wood shaving.

Fixed many bugs where some types of axe or knife couldn't be used for certain tasks.

That's all for now! Have a nice week everyone! :)