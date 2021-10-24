 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Crashers of Aetheria update for 24 October 2021

Patch 0.1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 7590847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the new patch! 0.1.9 contains some new items around events and a bunch of general fixes.

Halloween 2021

This marks the one year anniversary of events inside of Crashers of Aetheria. To mark the special occasion we have brought back legacy skins from last years event. Play during this week online to unlock all the skins and get the new Halloween 2021 icon just for logging in.

Fixes

  • Fixed accessing another screen while in queue would break the game (IE: Deck building)
  • Can now access the settings while in game
  • In game card selection X
  • Deck builder now respects the amount of skins you have unlocked for a specific card
  • Add to deck button state now properly works (will display if you can add, out of skins, or reached max)
  • Variety of font color issues

End Game Rewards

To better help users see what they are getting unlocked, we have added in a end game rewards screens. Play matches during the event to see your progress and what you have unlocked.

Changed files in this update

Crashers of Aetheria - Windows Depot 858771
  • Loading history…
Crashers of Aetheria - Mac Depot 858772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.