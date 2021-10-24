Dangerous addiction

You can now get addicted to A dangerous game.

NPCs are now always gone for at least a day if they tell you that they're going away.

Some work on card frequency in the Life/Survival deck.

Pulling Security in the airport will now lock out your slot tabs until it's cleared.

Tweaked "Got your wheels" on Getting by in the airport.

You now risk taking some hit traits if you get too hungry.

HiPro bars have been rebalanced a little.

Building strength has been tweaked a little.

Endocrine treatment is now slightly quicker and guaranteed to reroll a different reaction.

The backstreet clinic will now chase any debt less hard if you're involved with Shady dealings.

Tweaked the price of a nanite flush at the backstreet clinic.

You can now buy your way into higher levels of services from the clinic if you're not involved with Shady dealings.

Tidied up some other things to do with the clinic.

The clinic can now clean you up if you're covered in it and need emergency treatment.

It's now possible to find a branch of the backstreet clinic in the Projects.

Battling your mind now decays with time; use it or lose it.

Skewed ideas now have a bit more of an impact.

Some additional tutorial content.

You now have to unequip a weapon before you throw it away.

Added an additional small option for early Willow interactions.

Made some additional performance improvements.

Improved the server side error checking around character death.

New artwork.

Fixed a bug with rent reminder for Eastside stacks not showing up on Going down correctly.

Fixed a big with not being able to use medical nanites to heal broken bones.

Fixed banging Angelique not requiring a minimum level of Need.

Fixed a problem with slums info showing up on So wired it hurts in the dump.

Fixed a bug with selling progress when hunting for a steroid dealer.

Fixed tooltip with cost not showing up on the new alt button if you don't have enough credits.

Fixed a problem with "All out assault" on Launch an attack.

Fixed messed up arms not being counted on Untreated wounds.

Fixed another instance of empty notifications sometimes getting shown.

Fixed a problem when trying to use "Get a lift" on Boosted.

Fixed a potential problem with FiaF levels when using the restart option.

Fixed a problem with the total cost of The Fox implant.

Fixed a bug with the sale price of heavy weapons when making a deal on the streets.

Fixed another problem with equipment effects getting doubled.

If this is still affecting you, just switch outfits.

Fixed a small potential problem with the start of A week in the thug trade.

Fixed the timeout for Tank breathers not being displayed.

Fixed a possible early narrative problem with Willow.

Fixed a problem with Angelique not turning up for full sex.