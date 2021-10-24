 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 24 October 2021

Dangerous addiction

  • You can now get addicted to A dangerous game.

  • NPCs are now always gone for at least a day if they tell you that they're going away.

  • Some work on card frequency in the Life/Survival deck.

  • Pulling Security in the airport will now lock out your slot tabs until it's cleared.

  • Tweaked "Got your wheels" on Getting by in the airport.

  • You now risk taking some hit traits if you get too hungry.

  • HiPro bars have been rebalanced a little.

  • Building strength has been tweaked a little.

  • Endocrine treatment is now slightly quicker and guaranteed to reroll a different reaction.

  • The backstreet clinic will now chase any debt less hard if you're involved with Shady dealings.

  • Tweaked the price of a nanite flush at the backstreet clinic.

  • You can now buy your way into higher levels of services from the clinic if you're not involved with Shady dealings.

  • Tidied up some other things to do with the clinic.

  • The clinic can now clean you up if you're covered in it and need emergency treatment.

  • It's now possible to find a branch of the backstreet clinic in the Projects.

  • Battling your mind now decays with time; use it or lose it.

  • Skewed ideas now have a bit more of an impact.

  • Some additional tutorial content.

  • You now have to unequip a weapon before you throw it away.

  • Added an additional small option for early Willow interactions.

  • Made some additional performance improvements.

  • Improved the server side error checking around character death.

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed a bug with rent reminder for Eastside stacks not showing up on Going down correctly.

  • Fixed a big with not being able to use medical nanites to heal broken bones.

  • Fixed banging Angelique not requiring a minimum level of Need.

  • Fixed a problem with slums info showing up on So wired it hurts in the dump.

  • Fixed a bug with selling progress when hunting for a steroid dealer.

  • Fixed tooltip with cost not showing up on the new alt button if you don't have enough credits.

  • Fixed a problem with "All out assault" on Launch an attack.

  • Fixed messed up arms not being counted on Untreated wounds.

  • Fixed another instance of empty notifications sometimes getting shown.

  • Fixed a problem when trying to use "Get a lift" on Boosted.

  • Fixed a potential problem with FiaF levels when using the restart option.

  • Fixed a problem with the total cost of The Fox implant.

  • Fixed a bug with the sale price of heavy weapons when making a deal on the streets.

  • Fixed another problem with equipment effects getting doubled.

    • If this is still affecting you, just switch outfits.

  • Fixed a small potential problem with the start of A week in the thug trade.

  • Fixed the timeout for Tank breathers not being displayed.

  • Fixed a possible early narrative problem with Willow.

  • Fixed a problem with Angelique not turning up for full sex.

  • More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

