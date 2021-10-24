Atomic Week

From October 25 to October 31, the game hosts an event dedicated to the game's birthday.

Event daily tasks are available on many initial bases, after completing which you will earn event tokens. For them, you can purchase a ticket to a special event location "Atom: Wastelands".

Move to the wastelands and catch apocalyptic mutants and not only. Good rewards are waiting for you in the tasks, and special event sets and other unique items are available in the location store. For those who wish to purchase event kits for real money - they are also available in the donat store of the game.

Thank you for being with us for two years already!