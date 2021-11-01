Greetings medievalists! The new hotfix (0.6.2.5) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several rare crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where graves could be built on top of floor tiles if the blueprint was placed over a Stockpile that's located over the Floor.

Fixed the issue where copying the settings for the allowed resources from a Chest, Rack, Shelf or Stockpile and pasting them in the same structure made the checkboxes to appear as unmarked.

Fixed the issue where the text boxes were not reverting to the default values when higher/lower values are entered more than once in the Transform tab from the Edit Heraldry menu.

Fixed the issue where modifying a settler's name in the Settlers Selection screen had no impact outside of the profile tab.

Fixed various issues related to the UI of the Settlers Selection screen.

Fixed the issue that caused the Alignment status of Permanently Hostile Factions to be modified by returning settlers during Runaway events.

Fixed the issue that caused Heraldry to disappear from the Pause Menu and Summary Screen.

Fixed the issue that caused the "Send Caravan" button to not become greyed out once a Caravan has been designated to go to the settlement.

Fixed the issue that caused the Crop Field to appear as floating over the ground if the player would place crops on one location, and then mine those same voxels.

Fixed the issue that caused the Order buttons to lose functionality if the Info Tab of any item/resource/structure was opened prior to entering the Region Map.

Fixed the issue that caused cancelling the Relocate order when settlers are working on the initial structure to not work as intended.

Fixed the issue that caused facial hair of loaded settlers' presets to not appear as previously saved.

Fixed the issue that would block the floor from being constructed beneath the trap, if the trap was built first.

Fixed text formatting in the caravan trading screen.

Known Issues

We are aware of these issues and you don't need to report them:

Resources counter displays wrong numbers in some situations after gifting/trading with the merchant.

Animations tend to freeze in some scenarios.

Please note, if you are using unofficial mods (especially those related to character customization) you might experience crashes. If you do, turn the mods off before starting the game.

Talk to you soon!

Thanks,

Foxy Voxel