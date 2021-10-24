The (almost) Fully Voice Acted Update

It has been an amazing 2 weeks since launch, with tons of great reviews and kind words. This community is truly special and we appreciate each and every person who has taken the time to play the game and give feedback!

A huge mega ultra thank you to Jerma for playing the game on stream! It was so much fun seeing him and chat react to all the jokes and references. Even better, he inadvertently voice acted like 75% of the games dialogue!

You can watch a recap of the stream where he talks about smushing his balls plays this game, as well as Jerma's Big Adventure, another amazing fan game by the wonderful worblir. Check it out if you somehow haven't already.

YouTube

Ever since the stream I've been hard at work adding his voice lines to the game, and it's finally ready! It's not complete, so there will be some random dialogue without voiceover, but it's very cool nonetheless.

So without further ado:

v1.2.0