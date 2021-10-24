V11.1 Hotfixes and Changes Update!

Hi everyone,
Just a small update to fix a few bugs and a few changes.
Have a great day
BUGFIX - Deleting the ghost image of the Jack O'Lantern would try and put the pumpkin in the inventory instead of dropping one on the ground.
BUGFIX - Ghost image of the Jack O'Lantern would sometimes still appear as if materials were never added even if they were.
BUGFIX - On game load the Jack O'Lantern would not be lit if the game was saved and closed while it was lit.
BUGFIX - Moving the Sign Post erases text contents.
BUGFIX - Fixed the position of curved walls on curved ceilings.
BUGFIX - Wooden Ramp hitbox was preventing players from passing under them.
BUGFIX - Issue with the Bolt.. When you look at a bone arrow for example, you can still right click to aim the bow. When you look at a bolt, you get the "destroy" option.
BUGFIX - Logs on the truck issue fixed. Some have not been able to place logs on the truck after a reload.
BUGFIX - Unable to place items bottom right corner of the storage chest.
CHANGE - Compass was added back.
CHANGE - I restored the old way of handling seed drops back to 100%
CHANGE - Previously in V11, if your hunger bar was less than 75%, your max stamina will be reduced. I have changed that to when your hunger bar is less than 50% instead.
Changed files in this update