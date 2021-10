Share · View all patches · Build 7590418 · Last edited 24 October 2021 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy

[Fix] On the map screen, when pressing the save button, the game opened the stage that was behind the button.

[change] The hi-score now considers the percentage you played by adding up to the points you made in survival mode.

Note: To send your points you must play a survival mode game or pass all stages of the game.