October 25, 2021 Update

Greetings paranormal investigators!

Like always, we've been watching your videos and reading your feedback to see how we can further improve the game. More changes are pending and will be implemented in the near future but the current changes are listed below.

• Updated the enemy AI in the upper and lower quarters making it possible for players who have not yet solved the riddle to still have a chance to survive as long as they tread carefully.

• Updated the layout of the dormitory due to fan feedback regarding the trip from the top floor to the bottom floor being too tedious. A second elevator was installed and will be functional in the future.

• Thank you and congratulations beinbeinbein ベイン for getting the Supernatural Tier! You may read your letter from Cynthia Lawson in the mailbox! Thank you Juan Cordente for getting the Ghastly Tier!

• Fixed an issue where the player gets stuck between a wall and a spawning enemy.

• Fixed an issue where the moonlight does not cast a shadow from a distance when the shadow quality is lower than ultra.

• Fixed an issue where the image for the brightness setting gets noisy when the anti-aliasing quality is lower than high.

Thank you very much for playing the game and for providing important feedback. As of now, we have more than 2700 players all over the world and it has only been 12 days. Please support us at [www.astravelari.com](www.astravelari.com) as we continue to develop and campaign for the full game.

Cheers,

Astravelari Team