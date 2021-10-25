Battle Royale and Closed Captioning

It is still pretty early in the implementation but we have added a Battle Royale variation to the game. When a Battle Royale is scheduled there will be a TFR (Temporary Flight Restriction) posted on the Player Portal. If you want to be included, be in the TFR at the start of the match. Last player standing wins! New achievements and badges are already available.

The new Polaroid inventory item (from the O-4 Salvage bonuses) is now visible in all vehicle types.

Closed Captioning is now available for ATC communications (Configuration->Interface->Closed Captioning) and is translated to the language of your choice.