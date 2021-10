Share · View all patches · Build 7590148 · Last edited 24 October 2021 – 16:46:07 UTC by Wendy

The mouse sensitivity slider has more resolution and can go lower.

The kite flying mechanism is explained better both by fluteplayer and inflight message.

The wolf will tell you to keep your distance to the doppelganger boss and snipe him.

A small indicator downscreen will show time left of sling and bow ready