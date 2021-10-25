Update 0.5

Hello everyone! In this small, Halloween-like update, I added:
A new creature: Pumpkin Man
It is a hybrid of a human and a pumpkin, has all the parameters of a human
New costumes
The costume system was replaced, and with them were added new, themed costumes that can be worn on a robot and a pumpkin man
- Firefighter's Suit - Fireproof
- Doctor's suit - Protects against minor illnesses
- Protective suit - Protects against serious diseases-viruses
New medical syringes
A syringe with acid - when injected, it corrodes the skin. Only applies to humans
Freezing syringe - when injected, freezes the bones by blocking them from turning. Only applies to humans
New transport: Boat
New items
Two new Halloween-related objects have been added:
- Pumpkin and 5 variations to it
- Torch
Minor changes
- Cleaning the workshop from non-working saves
- Improved humanoid physics
