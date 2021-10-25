 Skip to content

Kselebox update for 25 October 2021

Update 0.5

Hello everyone! In this small, Halloween-like update, I added:

A new creature: Pumpkin Man

It is a hybrid of a human and a pumpkin, has all the parameters of a human





New costumes

The costume system was replaced, and with them were added new, themed costumes that can be worn on a robot and a pumpkin man

  • Firefighter's Suit - Fireproof
  • Doctor's suit - Protects against minor illnesses
  • Protective suit - Protects against serious diseases-viruses

New medical syringes

A syringe with acid - when injected, it corrodes the skin. Only applies to humans

Freezing syringe - when injected, freezes the bones by blocking them from turning. Only applies to humans

New transport: Boat

New items

Two new Halloween-related objects have been added:

  • Pumpkin and 5 variations to it
  • Torch

Minor changes

  • Cleaning the workshop from non-working saves
  • Improved humanoid physics

Don't forget to join our Discord server to keep up to date with all the news

