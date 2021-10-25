Update 0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7590091 · Last edited 25 October 2021 – 07:06:05 UTC by Wendy

A new creature: Pumpkin Man

It is a hybrid of a human and a pumpkin, has all the parameters of a human







New costumes

The costume system was replaced, and with them were added new, themed costumes that can be worn on a robot and a pumpkin man

Firefighter's Suit - Fireproof

Doctor's suit - Protects against minor illnesses

Protective suit - Protects against serious diseases-viruses

New medical syringes

A syringe with acid - when injected, it corrodes the skin. Only applies to humans

Freezing syringe - when injected, freezes the bones by blocking them from turning. Only applies to humans

New transport: Boat

New items

Two new Halloween-related objects have been added:

Pumpkin and 5 variations to it

Torch

Minor changes