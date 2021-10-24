2021.10.25 squid game updata

Hello, I'm the producer.

Finally, I added the squid game to Draw Music!

I'm sorry that it took a lot of time to improve the quality as much as possible.

You can play the squid game by entering the second door of the start map.

Earlier, I would like to explain about the squid game.

안녕하세요 제작자입니다.

드디어 Draw Music에 오징어 게임을 추가하였습니다!!

최대한 퀄리티를 높이려다 보니까 시간이 많이 걸린점 죄송하게 생각합니다..

오징어 게임은 시작 맵 두번째 문으로 들어가면 하실수 있습니다.

앞서 오징어 게임에 관련된 설명을 드리고자 합니다.

The first game is Mugunghwa Flower Bloomed.

If you come to the point to avoid the tagger's eyes, you win.

첫번째 게임은 '무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다' 입니다.

술래의 눈을 피해 지점까지 오시면 통과입니다.

The second game is making dalgona.

If you can't move the character and use the keyboard arrow key to pull out the shape of the dalgona, you pass.

두번째 게임은 달고나 뽑기 입니다.

캐릭터를 움직일수 없고 키보드 방향키를 사용하여 달고나의 모양을 뽑으시면 통과입니다.

The third game is tug-of-war.

Press the space bar to start the game.

If you hit the space bar one after another to win, it'll work out somehow.

세번째 게임은 줄다리기 입니다.

스페이스 바를 누르시면 게임이 시작됩니다.

이기기 위해서는 스페이스 바를 연타하시면 어떻게든 될것입니다.

The fourth game is marbles.

Press the space bar to start the game.

After that, the other party determines the number of beads.

When a black number balloon comes out,

Determine the number of beads with the upper and lower keys of the keyboard.

And with the left and right keys of the keyboard, determine whether the number of beads of the other party is odd or even.

If you press the space bar, you will choose.

If the number of beads you have reaches 20, you win.

네번째 게임은 구슬치기 입니다.

스페이스 바를 누르시면 게임이 시작됩니다.

그러면 상대방이 걸 구슬의 개수를 정합니다.

검은 숫자 풍선이 나오게 되면 키보드 위쪽,아래쪽 방향키로

본인이 걸 구슬의 개수를 정합니다.

그리고 키보드 왼쪽,오른쪽 방향키로 상대방의 구슬의 개수가 홀수 인지 짝수인지 정합니다.

스페이스 바를 누르시면 선택하게 됩니다.

가지고 있는 구슬의 개수가 20개가 되면 승리합니다.

The fifth game is a stepping stone.

Use the top and bottom of the keyboard arrow key to select the glass.

If you press the space bar, it jumps and goes toward the selected glass.

If you go to the end, you will pass.

다섯번째 게임은 징검다리입니다.

키보드 방향키 위쪽, 아래쪽을 사용하여 위쪽 유리와 아래쪽유리를 선택합니다.

스페이스 바를 누르시면 점프하여 선택한 유리 쪽으로 갑니다.

끝까지 가시면 통과입니다.

The squid is the sixth game game.

Good luck!

여섯번째 게임은 오징어 게임입니다.

행운을 빕니다!