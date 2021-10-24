Craftica Update: Minor Improvements and Fixings

This is a small regular update with some minor improvements to the human, panda and pig agent models. There are also minor improvements to the handling of ray casting on materials with alpha masks. Some UI changes are also made to simplify item, agent and formula view&edit widgets.

There are also some other minor improvements and fixings, including minor improvements to support itch.io, which is partially the reason this small update took this long. Other reasons include exploration of the possibility to support spherical worlds and a week-long cold or flu. The next update might take longer and be much bigger with spherical world support. Stay tuned!