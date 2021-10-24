Halloween Update Out Now!

Happy Halloween everybody! The latest free content update for Making it Home is out now! We started it out as a Halloween focused update but before we knew it we had 10 new vehicle components to add to the game! We are starting to realise that the number of components in the game means we need to start thinking about some UI improvements in blueprint mode - we didn't have time to get that done for this patch but it is something we want to address.

The other big change is the addition of seasonal cosmetics and themes. At the moment we have just added stuff for Halloween, you'll see spooky Jack-O-Lanterns, scary spiderwebs and curious candy explosions! Right now these automatically appear based on the date, but eventually we want to add customisation for this stuff. Scroll to the bottom for the full patch notes, but before that here is a sneak peak at four of the new components.

Spiderweb

One of the ideas which popped up when we decided to do a Halloween update. The spiderweb catches objects and converts the forward velocity of them into vehicle thrust!



Pumpkin

Another idea which came from our Halloween thinking, a boulder but with different physics. We've also added a bunch more "ball" panels which give you objects with varying physics behaviours.



Seesaw

When we added all the new ball types we started to think about ball related panels, the first of which is the seesaw.



Circle Bumper

...and this one has been a long time coming - a circle bumper to complete the pinball bumper set.



Version 1.1.0 Patch Notes

Improvements and New Content

New panel - Spiderweb

New panel - The Beachball

New panel - Ball Bearings

New panel - Circle Bumper

New panel - Football

New panel - Basketball

New panel - Pumpkin

New panel - Diagonal Walls

Two new panels - Seesaw (lipped and un-lipped)

The game now has seasonal elements, lots of effects and sprites have been added for Halloween which will appear during October. We will be adding ways to customise this in the future.

Changes

Solar panels and water tanks are no longer given as options when you permanently unlock a panel at the end of an act. These will be unlocked by their parent panels automatically.

Changed balance of all speed/time requirements based on analytics from players.

Coins now spawn at more random heights.

If vehicle is taller than 30 panels coins no longer spawn above the vehicle.

Removed sprint objective tutorial which was confusing players in the first leg.

Bug Fixes