Fixed issues

Fixed an issue in PLAYER MATCH that could cause battles to stop if a player was watching from a PC that did not meet the minimum system requirements.

Fixed an issue in PLAYER MATCH where players who joined a room with an invitation quota would leave the room.

Fixed a bug in the PLAYER MATCH where changing the BGM would cause the volume to disappear or prevent invitations from being accepted.

Fixed an issue where the message "No opponent found" would appear when performing a custom search again in "RANKED MATCH".

Fixed an issue in which players in the RANKED MATCH custom search would not be displayed even if the "Display players in battle" option was set to "Show".

Fixed an issue where the action of the keyboard in Free Training would differ from what was entered depending on the button entered immediately after pressing the Restart [R] key.

「PLAYER MATCH」で、最低動作環境を満たさないPCのプレイヤー観戦していると、そのプレイヤーのバトルが止まってしまうことがある不具合を修正しました。

「PLAYER MATCH」で、招待枠を設定しているルームに招待で参加したプレイヤーが部屋を抜けた際の表示を修正しました

「PLAYER MATCH」で、BGM変えると音量が無くなったり、招待ができなくなる不具合を修正しました。

「RANKED MATCH」のカスタムサーチ再検索を行なうと、「対戦相手が見つかりませんでした」と表示される不具合を修正しました。

「RANKED MATCH」のカスタムサーチで、「対戦中のプレイヤー表示」を「表示する」にしていても、対戦中のプレイヤーが表示されない不具合を修正しました。

「FREE TRAINING」をキーボードで操作する際、リスタート[Rキー]を押した直後に入力したボタンによって、入力内容と動作が異なる場合がある不具合を修正しました。