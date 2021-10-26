Early Access Patch - 05

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

Fixed the error that occurs when you use the chest.

Fixed the error that occurs when closing the apothecary.

Fixed the Red’s movement error when planting seeds.

Fixed the error that prevents you from equipping the Wooden Ring and Silver Ring.

Fixed the error of magic circles in dungeons which increase/decrease the durability of weapons and armors.

Fixed the error that Mayor Tornado’s sub-quest cannot be reported as completed without the heroine.

Fixed the UI text error when changing the name of the apothecary.

Fixed the translation errors for in-game texts and items.

Thank you very much for helping us improve our localization via Discord!

We appreciate all of your feedback!

Let's have a happy slow life!

