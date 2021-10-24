BHS Initiation Beta Update!!

Hi everyone, long time no see!

I'm glad to tell you all, that BlackHoopS remake version is about to complete. Due to the tight time of production, this version is a early access. There are still some unfinished content, which may affect your gaming experience. And we are very sorry about that.

We have ported 80% of the content of the previous version. And there are still some local logic work and translating work to do.

Though we cannot release the installation file now, we can show you some of the completed parts.

In this remake version, in order to make the subsequent development more smoother, we redesigned the game process and abandoned the lengthy content.

During the three months, we reorganized the world view, revised the previously contradictory design, and optimized the script. In this new version, a new line for Tholord will be added, which will be interspersed with the previous chapters, and there will be a brand new ending. And all plot lines will be announced to you when the beta version is released.

In order to ensure the smoothness of the plot experience, we temporarily removed a series of content in the camp, only the Patrol is left.

These contents may not be the final version. We will continue to optimize it until it can be officially released.

After changing the engine, the remaining development work will be more convenient. The story telling and gaming experience will be more fluent and natural. Thanks to the new engine, many changes have taken place in the game..

We have remade many parts. In order to enhance the story experience, we use the camera animation in the new engine, and have adjusted the art resources.

After considering your feedback, we have removed the entire development system of Tholord, only kept the walking. In order to keep the stamina system and Blackhoop system, some of the branch events will consume stamina.

In this version, all the story content is complete. And we have added a new story line and a new ending for Tholord.

We will sort out the path and fulfillment conditions of all the story lines for you later.

Unfinished content:

Some music and some sound effects

Xmode

Item menu and preference settings

etc.

Thank you all for your support and understanding!

More update detail on our Patreon: Click me

Tigari works