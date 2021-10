Share · View all patches · Build 7589060 · Last edited 24 October 2021 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

We have proceeded patch to fix the following issue.

- Issue of not being able to manipulate the character when a certain action is performed in a Quest region.

※ Players who are using Steam need to re-connect the client and download the patch.

We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.

Thank you.